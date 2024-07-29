Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 873,062 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.90% of Regency Centers worth $547,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after buying an additional 1,210,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,409,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,193,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $66.03. 199,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $68.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

