Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 90 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.34% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $149,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after acquiring an additional 166,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $469.39. 208,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.61 and its 200 day moving average is $516.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

