Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,352,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.87% of Aurora Innovation worth $167,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,492. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

