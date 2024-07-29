Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.64% of Aptiv worth $139,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 671,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

