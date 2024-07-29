Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $144,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,427,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 38,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 188,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.