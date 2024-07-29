Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $135.51 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,184 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.88% of News worth $135,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWS. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in News by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in News by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.54. 69,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,382. News Co. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.35.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

