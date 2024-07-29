Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $180.89 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,191 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.80% of Roblox worth $180,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 35.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX remained flat at $40.51 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,314. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

