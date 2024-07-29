Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $185.47 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,427,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.46% of Verra Mobility worth $185,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $1,916,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 278,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. 84,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

