Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $634.02 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670,306 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CME Group were worth $634,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $200.58. 394,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,815. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

