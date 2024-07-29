Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Select Medical worth $518,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 96.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

SEM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 78,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,961. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

