Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,646 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.02% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $415,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $173.33. The stock had a trading volume of 152,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

