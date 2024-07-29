Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.43

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 9447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.