ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading Up 1.4%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.54 and last traded at $64.52. 1,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

