Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $178.42. The stock had a trading volume of 861,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $180.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

