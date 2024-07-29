Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $18.02 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $71.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,772.39. 98,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,483. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,887.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3,687.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,056.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.