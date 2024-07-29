Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $20.81 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.25% of Vail Resorts worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.85. 156,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.