Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.11 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $349,448,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,715,000 after buying an additional 112,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,503,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

Hershey stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.95. 1,332,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,830. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $235.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.54.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

