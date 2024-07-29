Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.44 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $3,304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 82,207 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.66. 531,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

