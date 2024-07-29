Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.05. 1,246,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

