Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $124.42. 472,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

