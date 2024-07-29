Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,124 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $433.57. The stock had a trading volume of 175,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,424. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.23. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.