Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,735 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.39. 966,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,536. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

