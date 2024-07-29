Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 314 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $26,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.88.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $5.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $498.36. 342,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,105. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.93 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

