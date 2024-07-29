Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,274 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.42% of Perrigo worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,573. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -398.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.