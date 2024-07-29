Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 599 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $469.93. 266,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,693. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

