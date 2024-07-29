Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,506 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,216,182 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $478,584,000 after buying an additional 372,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

UBER traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $64.13. 7,426,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,799,420. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

