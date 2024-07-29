Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 200,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.90. 2,803,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.