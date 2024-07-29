Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,606 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $36,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.13. The company had a trading volume of 658,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

