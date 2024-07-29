Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Waters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.54. The stock had a trading volume of 556,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,842. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

