Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $40.72 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $40,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 463,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.