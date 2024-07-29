Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.21 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,415 shares of company stock worth $13,285,139. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.18. 827,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,052. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

