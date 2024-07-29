Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.46 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Dover by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Dover by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.47. The stock had a trading volume of 930,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

