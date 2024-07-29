Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $30,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $550.63. 187,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $524.66 and a 200-day moving average of $526.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.