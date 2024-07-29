Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,504 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,079,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,019. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

