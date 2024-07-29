Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 46,807 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,807 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $39,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,255,235. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.72. 5,225,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,570,574. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

