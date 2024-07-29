Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,033 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.83. 1,207,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,555. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

