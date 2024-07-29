Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 58,804 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,804 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,051. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.55.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

