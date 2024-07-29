Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DexCom were worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

DexCom Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $3.48 on Monday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,274,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

