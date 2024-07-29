QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.76. 3,038,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,491,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

QuantumScape Trading Down 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 301,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

