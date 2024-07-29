Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rambus updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of RMBS traded down $3.17 on Monday, reaching $55.83. 2,195,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. Rambus has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

Get Rambus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.