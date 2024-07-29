Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 487,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 490.7 days.

Randstad Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $48.70 during midday trading on Monday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

