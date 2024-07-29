Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 487,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 490.7 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Randstad stock remained flat at $48.70 during trading hours on Monday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72.

Get Randstad alerts:

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.