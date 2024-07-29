ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $36.42 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00110646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

