Redmile Group LLC Buys 495,103 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,103 shares during the period. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.1% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 6.12% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $83,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,876,000 after acquiring an additional 588,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,565,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 290,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 651,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCPH remained flat at $25.59 during trading hours on Monday. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,551. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

