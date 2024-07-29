Redmile Group LLC Has $26.63 Million Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048,580 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 321,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,745. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $897.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

COGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

