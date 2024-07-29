Redmile Group LLC Purchases New Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 552,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,576,000. Keros Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,523 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after buying an additional 222,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 518,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,773. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

