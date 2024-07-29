Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Stake Lifted by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) by 172.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,376 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 10.73% of Redwoods Acquisition worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWOD. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Redwoods Acquisition by 4,175.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

RWOD stock remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 138,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

