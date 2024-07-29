Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.6 days.
Relx Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of Relx stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. Relx has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $47.94.
About Relx
