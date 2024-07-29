Renalytix (LON:RENX) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). 436,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 551,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.70 ($0.18).

Renalytix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95. The firm has a market cap of £26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.58.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.