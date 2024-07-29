Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lowered its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,446 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,612 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

